State qualifiers

Twelve wrestlers from the Redding Easton Wrestling Club (REWC) participated in the Elementary State Qualifying tournament at the Danbury Police Athletic League on Sunday, Feb. 19. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Hillhouse High in New Haven. In the intermediate division, Scott Romano (95 pounds) placed first, Kaden Hulob (70 pounds) placed second and Berkley Hansen (70 pounds) was fourth. In the novice division, Joey Bonanno (80 pounds), Jack Gilbert (75 pounds) and Luke Bonanno (65 pounds) all placed fourth in their respective weight groups.

