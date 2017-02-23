The Redding Pilot

Wrestling: Three place at Class L tournament

By Rocco Valluzzo on February 23, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team had three members place at the state Class L tournament last weekend. From left, assistant coach Skip Garoffolo, Nick Garoffolo (third place at 170 pounds), Carson LiCastri (first place at 145 pounds), Ben Coppock (third place at 152 pounds, head coach Phil LiCastri and assistant coach Elias Papadimitriou.

The Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team had three members place in their respective weight groups at the state Class L tournament on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Bristol Central High. As a team, it placed 15th in a field of 25, with 69 points.

Host Bristol Eastern was the winner with 231, a point ahead of South-West Conference champ New Milford. Hand of Madison was third with 143.5

At 145 pounds, Carson LiCastri had Barlow/Immaculate’s best performance, going  4-0 on the weekend to claim first place for All-State status. Coming in as the sixth seed, he defeated Vincent Rago of New Milford 9-1 in the round of 16, then beat third-seeded Christian Sibbitt of New Canaan 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinal he faced Zach Santoemma of Daniel Hand and won 4-2 to advance to the finals, where he defeated top-seeded Eli Perry of Hall in the finals 7-2.

“Carson had an outstanding weekend for a freshman and seemed to get better the deeper he got into the tournament,” said Barlow/Immaculate head coach Phil LiCastri.

Senior Captain Nick Garoffolo went 5-1 to place third at 170 pounds. On the way, he wrestled two overtime matches and had one reversal with two seconds left in a match for a win.

The eighth seed, he received a bye in the first round and then held off Middletown’s Asim Jones-Waters 4-3.

Garoffolo lost 9-1 to top-seeded Zach Zeyher of Wilton in the quarterfinals, which moved him to the consolation bracket. He defeated Brooks Robinson of E.O. Smith 4-0 and then won a 3-1 decision over South Windsor’s Jonathan Hayes.

Taking New Milford’s Kyle Fabich to overtime, he won 4-2. This avenged a 12-0 loss to the same opponent in the South-West Conference tournament.

Next came a battle for third place when Garoffolo had a rematch with Zeyher. This time Garoffolo reversed his opponent with two seconds left for a 2-1 win.

Junior Captain Ben Coppock also placed third, going 4-1 on the weekend at 152 pounds. He made it to the semifinals with two pins — the first in the round of 16 against Angel Camacho of Windsor in 1:52 and the second in the quarterfinals against Cooper Nodden of South Windsor in 4:28.

A loss by pin in 3:57 to top-seeded Tom Gatti of Middletown in the semifinals put Coppock in the consolation bracket, where he beat Alex Richardson of New Milford 4-3 and then defeated Justin Marshall of Bristol Eastern 4-1 for third overall.

At 138 pounds,  Gabriel Ortiz was 2-2 on the day and Ben El-Wardany was 1-2 at 195. Shayne Ortiz (220) was 0-2 and Cameron Hirsch (113) was 0-1 on the weekend.

LiCastri, Garoffolo and Coppock will compete at the State Open this Friday and Saturday at Hill House High in New Haven.

