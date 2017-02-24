‘A Journey: A one-woman musical’ at Mark Twain Library on Saturday

“A Journey,” a performance that brings to life seven African American women from history, will be performed by Westport resident Kimberly Wilson on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

This one-woman show tells the stories of an African queen, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, and more. Through soulful singing, character transformations, joyous celebrations, and painful reflections, Wilson takes the audience on a powerful journey of courage, persistence, hope, faith, and love.

A Journey was conceived by Wilson more than 20 years ago, when she presented one of her first “characters,” Sojourner Truth, at Weston’s Hurlbutt Elementary School during Black History Month. Since then, the show has evolved greatly. Wilson has incorporated more spirituals and added characters and authentic dialogue to the performance.

“These are historical figures I’m portraying, but anybody who comes to see the show can find something in their own history,” she said. “Everyone has a unique journey.”

Wilson was awarded Best Playwright for A Journey by the Atlanta Black Theater Festival this past October.

Register for the program at www.marktwainlibrary.org or at the library, or call 203-938-2545 for information.