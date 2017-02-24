The Redding Pilot

Upcoming programs at New Pond Farm — astronomy, reptiles

By Redding Pilot on February 24, 2017

Biologist and educator Michael Ralbovsky.

Reptiles Rock!

Biologist and educator Michael Ralbovsky returns to New Pond Farm on Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

He’ll present an “exciting, high-energy show bringing us reptiles from all parts of the world,” according to a release.

He plans to share a giant toad, a six-foot lizard, an enormous tortoise, a very long crocodilian, and a snake!

Ralbovsky has worked with zoos across the country for more than 40 years, and with many high-profile celebrities, such as Jeff Corwin. He is known for his specialized classes teaching law enforcement officers how to handle reptiles safely and humanely.

This family program is $10 per New Pond Farm member and $15 per non-member.

Registration is required for all programs. Visit the farm online at www.newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117 to register.

March Astronomy

On Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. New Pond Farm will host an astronomy program on Astronomy Hill for views of planets and winter constellations.

“Please bundle up, and bring along binoculars if you have them and a flashlight. Please park by the Learning Center and walk out to the hill,” a press release from the center said.

Families are invited to a special preview session in the Learning Center classroom at 6:30 p.m., before the outdoor program begins.

The cost for the program is $4 per New Pond Farm member (with a $16 maximum per member family) or $6 per non-member (with a $24 maximum per non-member family).

Registration is required for all programs. Visit www.newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117 to register.

New Pond Farm is located at 101 Marchant Road in Redding.

 

