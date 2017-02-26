The Redding Pilot

Bank robbery hits Fairfield County Bank in Georgetown

By Redding Pilot on February 26, 2017

Wilton police are investigating a reported bank robbery that happened just before 3 on Friday afternoon, Feb. 24.

Police received a report of a robbery in progress at 2:58 at the Fairfield County Bank at 941 Danbury Road in the Georgetown section of Wilton. According to police, officers responded and discovered that a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash. There was no weapon visible and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released no further details.

Wilton police were assisted by Weston, Redding and Ridgefield police. There were no injuries sustained  and the bank will remain closed until further notice.

The Conscious Cook: Get your green on
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


The Redding Pilot

