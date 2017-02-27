Once its offense did its job, the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team would count on its defense to finish things up in the first round of the state Class L tournament.

The 12th-seeded Falcons, who trailed 21st-seeded Hillhouse of New Haven by as many as seven points late in the third quarter, eventually clawed their way back into the lead in the time remaining on Monday, Feb. 27. It still remained anyone’s game right down to the finish before time ran out with the Falcons prevailing 55-53 in front of a home crowd.

“We hung on,” said Barlow head coach Joe Carollo, whose team is seeded 12th. “The seniors wanted it big time and I’m really happy for the kids.”

Hillhouse, which plays in the Southern Connecticut Conference, jumped out to a 15-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter due in part to its advantage in rebounding. Not having a lot of height in its lineup, the Falcons opted to stay with their normal player rotation.

“They have so many weapons on that team but I think that our strength tonight is how many weapons we have,” said Carollo. “Everybody contributed to the win.”

Led in part by senior Shannon Gilbert’s eight-point effort (including two three-pointers), the Falcons cut the deficit in the second frame. Julia Mulllin’s field goal with nine seconds left put the hosts on top 27-26 going into halftime.

“They were aggressive,” said Gilbert. “But I knew we would pull through and work as a team.”

Barlow’s rebounding improved a bit early in the second half but Hillhouse soon regained the upper hand in this respect and then used some accurate shooting to go on a 7-0 run, starting with Keyshon Moore’s three-pointer. A layup by Barlow’s Lily Taeuber stopped the run with 35 seconds left and Emma Scavo’s jumper down low got their team to within three (39-36) of their opponent going into the final frame.

“They were a great rebounding team,” said Carollo. “ It was hard to go to the bench tonight because we don’t have a lot of lot of height and I don’t know if that would’ve helped.”

Gilbert’s three-pointer, followed by a layup by Taeuber tied it at 45-45 but it was not until Mullin’s jumper down put Barlow up for good with 1:15 to go.

Hillhouse had the ball with 6.4 seconds left and managed one final shot but the ball teetered on the rim before falling off to the side as the buzzer sounded.

“We just all had faith in each other,” said Gilbert. “We definitely knew our defense was strong enough. It’s been solid the whole year.”

Tauber led Barlow with 17 points, including three-pointer. Gilbert followed with 12.

Kinsey Colby finished with eight while Mullin, Annie Tamallanca and Emma Scavo all had six apiece.

Moore (15 points), Latoya Dale (14) and Tanayja London (11) all scored in double digits for Hillhouse, which finished the season.

Barlow will play at fifth-ranked RHAM of Hebron on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“I just hope my team plays the way they played tonight,” said Gilbert. “They all work so hard and if we play with that intensity I think we have a good chance.”