Jewelry department “still runs” under Barlow budget to be proposed

Joel Barlow High School principal Gina Pin said by email last week the budget she will present to the Region 9 Board of Education Tuesday “does not include elimination of any program. The jewelry program still runs.”

However, in response to a email from the Pilot asking whether this meant popular jewelry art teacher Leann Skalkos would not be laid off from the school district, Pin said she could not answer.

“I simply cannot share details about the budget and staffing before the presentation is made,” she wrote.

Such a clarification was necessary after a Change.org petition made the rounds on social media last week stating “Joel Barlow is letting [Leann Skalkos] go at the end of this year due to Budget (sic) cuts because our school simply cannot ‘afford’ to keep her.” The petition was written by Skalkos’s daughter.

Skalkos is a popular jewelry teacher at the school, and many parents and students expressed dismay to the idea of her dismissal on social media.

Her students regularly win awards at the state level for jewelry making, including all five gold medals at the Scholastic Art Awards in 2017.

Pin said in her email that she is “not comfortable sharing details [of her proposed budget for Barlow] with the press before I share the details with the Board of Education.”

