Wilton police release photos of bank robbery suspect

By The Ridgefield Press on February 27, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The suspect inside Fairfield County Bank in Georgetown Friday, Feb. 24.

Wilton Police Lieutenant Rob Cipolla has released photos of the suspect who robbed Fairfield County Bank in Georgetown Friday, Feb. 24. 

According to Cipolla, a white man entered the Danbury Road bank at 2:58 and demanded cash.

“There was no weapon visible or threatened and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Cipolla said.

The Wilton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall.

Police said the suspect was operating a green 1997 Honda Accord.

The suspects vehicle outside of Fairfield County Bank in Georgetown. Police say it is a green 1997 Honda Accord.

Wilton Police Officers were assisted by Weston, Redding and Ridgefield Police Officers. There were no injuries sustained in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-834-6254 or the Department’s Tips Line at 203-563-0256 or e-mail at [email protected]

The suspect enters Fairfield County Bank in Georgetown Friday, Feb. 24.

