A Louisiana horse abandoned in Redding could use your help

Two horses in extremely poor health were abandoned at a barn on Sherman Turnpike in December, 2016.

Danielle Cyr, the renter of the barn, was expecting the horses to arrive with clean bill of health from Louisiana. She was accepting the horses into her barn under the assumption the person who had bought them would help offset some of the financial obligations of renting a barn.

Unfortunately, the horses arrived sickly and in need of medical attention, and the owner was nowhere to be found.

One of the horses, Sterling, had to be put down after falling just a few days after arriving at the barn.

The other horse, Chance, arrived with a lump in his eye — eye cancer.

Selflessly, Cyr immediately took responsibility for Chance and has been covering the cost of his care and medical expenses. The financial burden this has placed on Cyr, who cares for three other horses at the barn, is tremendous.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Chance’s honor, and Cyr is also accepting donations via mail.

Cyr recalls her first time seeing Chance.

“It was horrifying,” she said. “He was skinny and scared. I could barely walk him up the driveway. He drank two buckets of water immediately and ate for two days straight. He was scared and would run away from everyone. Stirling [who later passed away] was 800-900 pounds underweight.”

Although Cyr was not prepared to take on the obligations of caring for Chance, she is compelled to give this animal the love and attention he deserves.

“He’s staying with us,” she said matter-of-factly.

Chance has improved greatly since December, regaining weight and becoming friendlier with people and other animals, she said.

“I thought he was going to have behavioral issues but he’s so sweet and gentle,” Cyr said with surprise.

Cyr describes him as “sweet and snuggly” and has watched his attachment to the other horses grow.

Chance has eye cancer in the upper and lower lid of one eye. So far, he has had a biopsy, was treated by antibiotics, received all necessary shots, and had his feet cared for which were “disturbingly” neglected.

He still needs to have work on his teeth done and a surgery to remove the cancer from his eye and cheek. This surgery involved a stay at a university hospital, which alone costs around $4,000.

Cyr is hoping to raise $6,000. So far $1,030 have been raised. To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/uaxxn-chance.