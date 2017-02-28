The Redding Pilot

Boucher exploring an exploration for governor’s office

By Tony Spinelli on February 28, 2017

State Sen. Toni Boucher.

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) confirmed her exploration Feb. 23 of a new exploratory committee for the governor’s seat.

“Like many other good people are doing, I am exploring an exploratory due to increasing pressure from many different fronts and people,” Boucher said in an email to The Bulletin, after a report appeared in a regional news outlet. She said she has not filed her intentions. “Too many budget issues in Hartford and do not want to complicate,” Boucher said.

Boucher spent seven months exploring a run for governor in 2013 and 2014. She ultimately did not run for governor. She continued for a fourth term in the state Senate.

“Exploring a run for governor has been an extraordinary journey,” she said at the time.

Last time around, she said she was moved by the outpouring of support from across the 26th District, as well as the state, but she was unable to raise as much money as she thought necessary.

“To be a viable candidate, you need about $80,000 to $85,000,” she said at the time. “My goal was to reach $100,000,” she said. Boucher had reported raising more than $66,000 as of Dec. 31, 2013.

 

