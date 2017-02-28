Tense Board of Finance meeting suggests conflict over school budget

Tempers were warm at the Redding Board of Finance meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, where a large number of residents were in attendance to ask the Board of Finance to place the burden of statewide budget cuts on the backs of parents’ and residents’ tax bills, rather than cut the town’s education budget for the fourth year in a row.

Colleen Pullatto, of Portland Avenue, said she knows the town is dealing with “debts” and with state budget cuts, but those factors should “fall on the shoulder of the adults, rather than fall on the students and children,” she said.

“I trust that you will make your decisions [based on that],” she told the finance board.

Other parents in the audience were vocal in asking the Board of Finance to accept the $22,005,000 budget officially proposed by the Board of Education at the meeting.

Although the education board proposes the budget, the Board of Finance decides on the final number to be presented for a town-wide vote later in the year.

The proposed budget is a negative 0.3% change over last fiscal year, and it would make the fourth year in a row Redding had a negative education budget.

Redding is the only school district included in District Reference Group A — a collection of school districts that perform equally, like Darien, New Canaan, Redding and Weston — that has enacted a series of negative budgets in the last six budget cycles.

Easton has proposed a 1.1% budget increase this year, and New Canaan a 3.81% increase.

Only Weston, in 2013-14 and Easton, in 2014-15, have approved negative education budgets out of the entire 10 town district reference group since 2012.

One resident spoke out to disagree with parents’ request.

Alexander Gray, of Redding, said that he did not support the idea that negative budgets fall on the backs of children — but said positive budgets fall on the backs of those on a fixed income.

“This town is completely out of whack,” he said. “This town has spent over the last 20 to 25 years completely insanely.”

Tension

Bill Alvarez, the Board of Finance chairman, has made clear during the budget season he believes any town can always find at least $500,000 in reductions in any budget brought forward.

Members of the Board of Finance have also regularly pointed to the schools’ end-of-year surplus in Fiscal Year 2015-2016 to suggest they are over-budgeted.

Superintendent McMorran disagrees.

“Because that budget year we ended with unspent funds, [the argument is] we should take whatever number you gave us [that year] and take $400,000 out,” McMorran said.

“I don’t think that’s a logical way to approach your budgeting. There are too many vagaries in that. The budget is an estimate of what we think we need. If we have a mild winter, and not a lot of legal wrangling or need for workmen’s compensation; yeah you end up with that money.

“I can’t have the clairvoyance to know those kinds of things are going to happen.”

Throughout the budget season there has also been a regular, if implicit, tone from the Board of Finance that the schools do not properly manage their finances. The board has gone as far as to start an investigative subcommittee into the school system’s finances, and will soon begin interviewing outside consulting firms to conduct an official investigation, Alvarez said last night.

The finance board felt a mandate to begin this investigation after former Director of Finance and Operations Peggy Sullivan used $300,000 in surplus funds to replace a boiler at Redding Elementary School without Board of Education approval last year.

This was an improper action and Sullivan, a longtime Region 9 employee until she moved to a Bridgeport magnet school in January, was reprimanded by the Board of Education for the mistake.

Resident Chris Parkin, however, suggested to applause that the Board of Finance’s responsibility is not to imply improper budgeting when — for instance — unexpectedly low heating oil costs give the school system a surplus.

Nor is it the finance board’s responsibility to “nitpick” the Board of Education’s budget, he said.

“[The budget] is surely not perfect,” Parkin, who regularly attends and participates in Board of Education meetings, said.

“But I am confident that any reductions made by this board will make it even less perfect. The students of our schools deserve to be treated with decency, not never-ending reductions.

“What lesson do we teach our kids when we accuse our superintendent of deceit, effectively? Don’t punish our kids because it barely snowed.”

Public comment

Though public comment is not a question and answer session by nature, one parent posed an open question to the Board of Finance inquiring whether the board had considered any new revenue sources to help fund the budget.

Board member Ward Mazzucco responded, saying taxes are the “obvious” way the town raises revenue before suggesting “I’m not a good baker, so we’re not going to do a bake sale.”

When a parent, Chris Parkin of Indian Hill Road, was in the middle of a statement asking the Board of Finance to accept the “imperfect” school budget as presented by Superintendent Tom McMorran, he was interrupted by Board of Finance chairman Bill Alvarez who asked him to keep his comments short “considering the late hour.”

The interruption caused an uproar in the audience, with residents suggesting Parkin could use their own comment time to finish his statement.

“I don’t have to [allow for] public comment, but I do,” Alvarez said in a curt response, before allowing Parkin to finish his statement.

Finance Public Hearing

The Board of Finance will make a final decision on the budgets they will present to the public — for the municipal budget and school budget — on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center.