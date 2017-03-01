Letter: Irreperable damage by the Board of Finance

The Board of Finance has done irreparable damage to our schools and our town and has lost our trust. Here’s some background.

The economy has expanded for eight years. The nation is at near full employment. The stock markets are at record highs. Over four hundred homes in Redding have sold in the last four years. Declining enrollment is no longer an excuse to close schools or cut school budgets. We are the only school district in the area that has had multiple years of budgets cuts. All of our neighbors have passed school budgets that have met or exceeded inflation.

This Board of Finance does not participate in the school budget process, a process responsible for about 70% of our taxes. They simply mandate cuts assuring us that they will be harmless, that no programs will be cut or lost. But that is not true. None of these Finance Board Members have children at RES or JRMS, though when they did, and the budgets rose faster than inflation, I don’t remember hearing them complain.

The damage done. In elementary and middle school, an opportunity missed is an opportunity lost. When a struggling student raises his hand and there is no longer a reading paraprofessional in the classroom, the question goes unanswered, and the child lowers his hand. When a gifted student wants to take an academic interest to the next level, but there is no Gifted and Talented Teacher to guide her, the interest fades, and the opportunity is lost.

When a student at JRMS goes to the library to find the best sources for a research project but there is no librarian, the student simply guesses. Yes, you read that right. The JRMS library no longer has a librarian.

And then there are the brilliant, committed teachers who we have turned away. Amy Kidd, a whip smart, committed ILA teacher, beloved by her students, was shown the door. Thankfully for her she instantly found a position in Easton. But for our kids who will never have an opportunity to work with her, the loss is palpable. The same could also be said for Mr. Neuhausel.

The latest teacher to be lost to us is JRMS’s Ward Sader. Mr. Sader has taught our children Latin for 14 years, and as all who know him can attest, he has helped our children become better young men and women. A model of commitment to his profession, Mr. Sader completed his Master’s Degree +15 including summer graduate work at Harvard and Yale. When students at JRMS enter 6th grade, they must commit to studying a language for three years. Dozens of students have committed to Latin, but we have failed to keep their teacher. Finding a replacement will be very difficult. Indeed, Mr. Sader had done everything he could to work with us, even agreeing to a 20% cut in his position. With a budget calling for a 40% cut, he resigned. I do not blame him, but I will surely miss him.

Declining enrollment was certainly a factor in the loss of these teachers; however, because of the Board of Finance we have cut well beyond what the decline would require. And it is a fact that enrollment will rise again. If the Board of Finance had put before the people of Redding school budgets with as little as a 1% increase, budgets which surely would have passed, we would have found a way to keep these teachers.

The Board of Finance seems to care only about cutting taxes. However, they have other responsibilities including a responsibility to all of those who work for and in our community. Indeed, the act of hiring someone creates a reciprocal responsibility. We rightly expect all of Redding’s employees to give their best efforts (for instance a teacher continuing his education), and the Board of Finance as the employer has a responsibility to make those relationships work. It is not good for business or a community to fire or lose its most experienced team members in the hopes of simply getting younger ones that it can pay less. Who would ever want to work in such a place? This Board of Finance seems to have lost sight of the fact that all of these teachers and staff members are part of our community.

Finally, while watching our expenditures is important, there is nothing in a relationship more important than trust. Unfortunately, the Board of Finance has violated our trust in the most cynical of fashions. Again and again they have told us that no programs will be cut or lost and that the quality of our schools will be unaffected by their cuts. Larger class sizes for our youngest learners certainly affects the quality of our schools. The loss of paraprofessionals and teachers who help those needing remediation or enrichment affects the quality of our schools. The loss of highly qualified, caring and committed teachers affects the quality of our schools. While I never thought of the library as a program, without a librarian its utility has certainly been cut, and by that thinking we may soon have a gymnasium without physical education teachers, and musical instruments without music teachers.

Continually targeting our schools for these cuts has caused irreparable damage to the quality of education in our town, to the sense of community we pride ourselves upon, and to the trust that is the foundation of Redding. We can only hope they do no more damage.

During a public meeting at the Community Center on Thursday, March 2nd at 7:30 pm the Board of Finance will decide next year’s school budget. It is important you attend and let them know that you support our schools.

Jeff Fligelman

Redding