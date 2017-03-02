It may not have been the way the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team wanted to end the regular season, but the team will get to play one more day.

Visiting Immaculate on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Falcons were not only looking to finish on a winning note, but a victory would have been their eighth of the season and guaranteed them a spot in the state Class L tournament. A difficult third quarter put them in too deep a hole, resulting in a 66-52 loss.

However, the top 32 teams based on regular-season record qualify. At 7-13, the Falcons are 32nd.

The Falcons were kept off the board for the first three minutes but trailed 4-3 only when Tom Rossini hit a three-pointer. Back-to-back baskets by Matt McGannon helped keep it a one-point game before Immaculate’s Malik Proctor hit two free throws with less than a minute left in the first quarter, which ended with the hosts up 10-7.

Tim Tamallanca’s three-pointer early in the next frame gave the Falcons their only lead (12-10). Even with the Mustangs then going on a 7-0 run, the Falcons remained within a basket or two until halftime, when they cut the lead to 20-19.

“We competed in the first half,” said Barlow head coach Matt Whelan. “We certainly had our chances.”

The second half was a different story. The Mustangs made effective use of the three-point shot. After hitting a few at first, they became more confident from beyond the arc.

Six of their nine three-pointers came in the third quarter alone. This helped them in a 12-0 run that was finally stopped when McGannon sank two free throws with 4:44 left in the frame with Barlow down 35-23.

“We knew they were going to come out in the second half more aggressively and their guards were going to be more aggressive,” said Whelan. “Once they get a little bit comfortable it’s hard to shut that off.”

The Mustangs continued to hit a few threes in the rest of the quarter while the Falcons sank a couple courtesy of Rossini and Matt Mangieri, and the visitors trailed 48-34 with one more frame to go.

“We’ve seen that all year,” said Whelan. “We’ve told them we can’t let guys step into threes and once they see one or two go in and it gets contagious.”

Offensively, the Falcons saved their best for last with 18 points, matching the Mustangs, but they could not close the gap.

McGannon led Barlow with 21 points, including one three-pointer. Rossini had 10 with two three-pointers.

Mangieri had nine points, all on three-pointers. Tamallanca sank six with one three-pointer. Phil Villhauer and Ryan McNamara scored four and two, respectively.

Mike Basile led Immaculate with 14 points.

The Falcons start the Class L tournament next week against an opponent and at a date to be determined.