What started as an early lead soon turned into an increasing deficit for the Joel Barlow High boys swim team in its last meet of the regular-season.

Visiting Newtown, the Falcons had the advantage after two events. Newtown’s depth came into play for the remainder of the meet, as it dominated a number of events for a 97-67 win on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Falcons opened with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Nick Nonnenmacher, Andrew Yu, Phil Gombos and Jake Bernard combined for a first-place time of 1:52.34, beating the Nighthawks by 0.14 second.

They also won the 200 free with Nonnenmacher touching the wall in 2:01.75. Bryan Coppinger was fourth in 2:13.77.

Newtown had the upper hand in the 200 individual medley, taking three of the top four places. Yu was second in 2:09.71 and Connor Frederickson was fifth.

The Nighthawks gave a repeat performance in the 50 free. Taking second, Phil Gombos had 24.08 and Bernard was fifth in 26.30 for Barlow.

With the Falcons having no divers, the Nighthawks picked up some easy points and increased their lead to 46-26 after five events. They had more swimmers in the 100 butterfly, taking the top three places before James Gombos finished fourth in 1:12.52 and Adam Farmer fifth in 1:18.63.

Barlow had two top-five finishers in the 100 free, starting with Phil Gombos finishing second in 53.09. Coppinger also broke the one-minute mark in 58.27 for fourth.

Nonnenmacher was Barlow’s only entry in the 500 free, taking fourth in 5:05.97. With Newtown’s fastest team swimming unofficially in the 200 free relay, the Falcons took first with Yu, Bernard, Coppinger and Phil Gombos taking first in 1:43.84. Third went to Frederickson, Josh Perez, James Gombos and Alex Goncalves in 1:56.87.

Newtown also swam unofficially in the 100 backstroke and the 100 breastroke. It was first in the 400 free relay before Coppinger, Nonnenmacher, Goncalves and Frederickson finished fourth in 4:04.53.

Barlow, which finishes the season at 2-8 in the South-West Conference and 1-9 overall, takes part in the league finals on Friday at Masuk High at 5 p.m.