While the Joel Barlow High hockey team would have liked to have finished the regular season with a few more wins, it still has some time left on the ice.

The Falcons still get to play in the state Division III tournament, which includes the top 16 teams. With a 4-15-1 overall record, they are No. 16.

Ending its regular-season schedule last week, Barlow played its final game at the Danbury Arena against Housatonic-Northwestern. Despite coming within a goal of its opponent on a couple of occasions, it fell short in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“We kept it respectable,” said Barlow head coach Bob Stearns. “We were right there.”

The Falcons faced a barrage of shots in the first period. Only one, however, made it past goalie Zac Gormley, who made 23 saves in the period alone as the Falcons trailed 1-0.

Before the period was done, however, the Falcons tied it up. Vincent Marsili’s shot with 5:16 to go made it 1-1. Andrew Powell assisted.

Only 40 seconds into the second period the Mountaineers capitalized on a couple of opportunities. One was with 6:24 to go when Jack McAuliffe scored off an assist by Brody Goura. Anthony Robarge made it a two-goal game when he scored with 2:29 to play.

“It only takes a couple of quick, little mistakes here and there against a good team to fall behind, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Stearns. “They capitalized on a couple of our little mistakes and that’s all it took.

The Falcons wasted little time in drawing closer in the third frame, scoring on a goal by Kyle Converse 30 seconds into the period. However, the Mountaineers had the answer, coming on a goal by Connor Lamson less than a minute later. Evan Wilkinson made it 5-2 with a goal at the 2:24 mark.

The Falcons did get the last word, coming with a minute left when Powell stole the puck from a defender and sent it into the net. Hoping to get another, they pulled their goalie to have an extra skater but were turned away.

Dan Rooney had one assist for Barlow. Gormley had a busy night in goal, making 50 saves.

“He had a good night,” said Stearns. “He made some very good saves. He’s been playing a lot better as of late. We just need to get the guys in front of him to help out a little bit more.”

The Falcons start the state tournament on Monday against an opponent and at a site to be determined.