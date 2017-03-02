Mark Twain Library spring story times start in March

Registration for the Mark Twain Library’s spring schedule of story times is now underway. Classes will start on Monday, March 20, and run through May 4.

The library has many options for story time.

Family

Family Storytime is a new program at the library, held Wednesdays at 10:30. This 45-minute program is designed as fun for the whole family. Each session begins with 15 minutes of free play when children and their caregivers can play, color, and interact with other families. Then we sing, dance, and read together. Families who attend other story times are welcome and encouraged to also attend Family Storytime.

Baby and toddler

Baby and Toddler Storytime on Mondays at 9 and again at 10:30 is designed for our youngest patrons (birth to 24 months) and their caregivers to play and interact; it is also a perfect time to get to know other caregivers with same-age children. Together we will enjoy music and stories through singing, movement games, fingerplays, nursery rhymes, and books. Older siblings are welcome to join us but the program will be geared toward babies and toddlers.

‘2s’ storytime

During our 2s Storytime, on Thursdays at 9 or 10:30, children age 24 to 36 months and their caregivers will learn and play together. Each week we will explore music and stories through songs, movement games, rhythm instruments, flannel boards, and books. Older and younger siblings are welcome to join us but the program will be aimed at 2-year-olds.

Three- and 4-year-olds

At 1:30 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the library offers an energetic and interactive 45-minute program for independent 3- and 4-year-olds, who come into storytime without their caregivers. We will share books, music, movement, stories, and crafts. Children are welcome to attend either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Kindergarten and first grade

On Tuesdays at 3:30, we offer a 45-minute program of stories and crafts for kindergartners and first graders.

First to third grade

On Thursdays at 3:30, children in grades one to three are invited to listen to classic chapter books, or the best of the new, while snacking and coloring.

Registration

Visit the library’s website at www.marktwainlibrary.org to register your children for our story times, and to find out about all the other entertaining events we’ve scheduled for children this spring.