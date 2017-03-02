Police nws: A DUI, a driver leaves the scene of an accident

This police log covers the dates of Feb. 13 to 27.

Accident

A 25-year-old Danbury man was involved in a serious car accident on Route 58 near Old Field Road in Redding on Thursday, Feb. 16, around 8 p.m.

The man’s car collided with a telephone pole and it suffered serious front-end damage.

While responding to the accident, a Redding officer saw the man had left the scene and was driving down Route 58 in the opposite direction. He had his head outside the window of his car because he could not see through his windshield.

He was stopped by the police officer and later transported to Danbury Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

Crisis intervention

A 35-year-old woman was taken to Danbury Hospital from a Route 58 residence on Friday, Feb. 17.

The transport was the result of a crisis intervention by police not related to alcohol.

DUI

Ryan Bousquet, 36, of Old Stagecoach Road, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 27, for driving under the influence, failure to yield to a stop sign and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Bousquet was seen by police around 1:30 a.m. on Great Pasture Road. They observed him failing to yield to a stop sign and also driving erratically.

He failed field sobriety tests and later refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

He was released on $50 bond.