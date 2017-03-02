Shatterproof competes in March Madness-style tourney

Shatterproof has been selected from among 1,530 nonprofit organizations to compete in the Brackets For Good tournament, a March Madness-style competition where nonprofits go head to head to see who can earn the most points through online donations.

The leading national nonprofit working to end the devastation that addiction causes families, Shatterproof is the only organization in its field selected among the 64 competitors.

Shatterproof will rally supporters from now until until March 31 to donate to advance in the online, single-elimination bracket-style fund-raising tournament.

For every $1 raised, Shatterproof gains one point per current round, aiming to out-raise its opponent in each round and move closer to the championship and the $100,000 prize.

“At a moment when 1,000 people a day are overdosing on opioids and ending up in the ER, Shatterproof is honored to be among this esteemed group of 64 nonprofits competing for a prize that will help us further our mission,” said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. “I encourage anyone interested in helping with the national addiction crisis to show their support and help us become this year’s champion of Brackets for Good.”

Mendell is a longtime Easton resident and Joel Barlow High School graduate who raised his children, who are also Barlow graduates, in the town.

More than 22 million Americans are touched by the disease of addiction. Shatterproof aims to create a community for those affected by addiction to come together and reduce the devastating impact of this disease.

The organization also advocates for policy changes and Shatterproof.org provides an expansive online resource for those who are seeking information about the disease of addiction as well as evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery methods.

Indianapolis-based Brackets For Good partners with corporate and nonprofit sponsors to host online, bracket-style fund-raising tournaments in philanthropic communities around the United States. Brackets for Good has raised more than $2.75 million for local charities since its 2012 kick-off contest in Indianapolis.

Participating nonprofits rally enthusiastic donors to out-fundraise their opponents in order to advance. Through the excitement, localized marketing, and corporate involvement, nonprofits earn increased exposure, gain access to free fundraising tools, and are introduced to new donors. Dollars from donors translate to points, giving participants the opportunity to advance in each markets’ bracket. Competing nonprofits keep donations received during tournament play, no matter how many rounds they advance. The winning organization in each tournament receives an additional championship grant.

To get in the game and help Shatterproof win Brackets for Good USA 2017, visit shatterproof.org/brackets-for-good and score points by making donations. AT&T is the game sponsor.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the devastation the disease of addiction causes families. Shatterproof works to end the stigma and foster a community of support for families.

Shatterproof provides families with evidence-based resources to support prevention, treatment, and recovery. Shatterproof advocates for changes in policy at the federal and state level and supports the development and implementation of evidence-based solutions for substance-use disorders.

About Gary Mendell

Gary Mendell is the founder and CEO of Shatterproof, the leading national nonprofit dedicated to reducing the stigma of addiction and the devastation it causes families. Mendell has spent more than 25 years as an entrepreneur. He founded HEI Hotels & Resorts, a multi-billion-dollar company that oversees 70 hotels, and he previously served as president of Starwood Lodging Trust.

Losing his son, Brian, in 2011 after a 10-year struggle with addiction, Mendell made a promise to spare other families from this tragedy. Shatterproof was created to change how addiction is perceived, prevented, and treated in the U.S.

Mendell received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration and his master’s degree in business administration with distinction from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Brackets For Good

Brackets For Good is an Indianapolis, IN based 501(c)3 charitable organization focused on activating new donors, and increasing awareness for other nonprofit organizations through competitive, online fund-raising at no cost. Since the inaugural tournament in 2012, new awareness, fund-raising capacity, and over $2.75 million dollars has been raised for hundreds of charitable organizations across the country in an innovative and fun way. For more information, visit bfg.org.