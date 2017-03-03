All-Star game is March 12

The Bethel and Redding Park and Recreation High School League will host a Bethel vs. Redding All-Star game on Sunday, March 12, at the 3 p.m. in the Bethel Municipal Center Gym.

Admission is $1 (under-13) and $2 (ages 13 and older). All proceeds go to Ben’s Bells Project.

Ben’s Bells mission is to inspire, educate, and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act according to that awareness.

A 50/50 raffle will be held at halftime.

Recreation league players are encouraged to wear their jerseys in support of their league.