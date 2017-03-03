The Redding Pilot

All-Star game is March 12

By Redding Pilot on March 3, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Bethel and Redding Park and Recreation High School League will host a Bethel vs. Redding All-Star game on Sunday, March 12, at the 3 p.m. in the Bethel Municipal Center Gym.

Admission is $1 (under-13) and $2 (ages 13 and older). All proceeds go to Ben’s Bells Project.

Ben’s Bells mission is to inspire, educate, and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act according to that awareness.

A 50/50 raffle will be held at halftime.

Recreation league players are encouraged to wear their jerseys in support of their league.

Related posts:

  1. Travel basketball to hold tryouts
  2. Winter programs and events offered by Park and Recreation
  3. Sign up for Park and Rec. winter programs
  4. Former Park & Rec. employee charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post The Reel Dad salutes Oscar memories Next Post Reward offered in hunt for bank robber
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress