Reward offered in hunt for bank robber

Police March 3 announced a reward for information that helps to identify the suspect in a series of bank robberies in the region including one in Wilton Feb. 24.

Anyone with information about the suspect, who was described as a 5’10” white male wearing a mask, should contact Det. Kip Tarrant of the Wilton Police Department, at 203-834-6260, or Det. Bernie Kelley at the Fairfield Police Department, 203 254-4840.

The vehicle the suspect used in the robberies, with registration plate 477ZZD, was recovered a short distance away from the Fairfield County Bank, 941 Danbury Road, after fleeing the parking lot through a rear access road. No weapon was displayed in the crime. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

It was a green 1997 Honda Accord. Lt. Robert Cipolla of the Wilton Police Department said the car was purchased in Stratford on Feb. 21 for $380 based on ad ad on the Internet site Letgo.

The Fairfield incident was an attempted robbery. On Feb. 22, the suspect, described as being in his 20s, approached the main door to People’s United Bank on Old Post Road in Southport which was locked. The male yelled to an employee who had just locked the door and the employee told him that they were closed. The male, who was wearing a face mask with gloves and carrying a duffle bag, fled the scene southbound in the Honda Accord.