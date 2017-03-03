Writing Movies 101 at the library on Sunday

You’ve seen movies, but how do you write one? Find out during a crash course with Jeff Fligelman, screenwriter and college professor, on Sunday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

Fligelman, a Redding resident, is co-founder of Gotham Writers’ Workshop, the largest private writing school in the United States with classes in New York City and online.

“To write a great movie, you have to be passionate about your story,” Fligelman says. “I teach you how to craft screenplays so that your audience will be passionate about all of your stories.”

Writing Movies 101 is a free program and part of the Allen and Helen Hermes Arts Series.

During the workshop, Fligelman will teach participants how to think like a writer, create characters, structure a story and craft movies that keep people riveted. The workshop will include lectures, writing exercises and analysis of The Graduate.

As a screenwriter, Fligelman sold his spec screenplay The Bureau to Castle Rock Pictures and has optioned other work. His plays have been produced Off and Off-Off Broadway, and he served as playwright-in-residence at The Working Theater.

Fligelman has taught screenwriting and playwriting at Gotham Writers’ Workshop and at Vassar College. He also taught playwriting in New York City public schools and was the education director of Young Playwrights Inc.

The workshop, for adults as well as teens 16 and up, includes two 10-minute breaks and a 45-minute break for lunch. Light lunch and refreshments served.

Register for this program at www.marktwainlibrary.org, at the library, or call 203-938-2545 for information.