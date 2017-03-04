Kerri Powers is the Acoustic Coffeehouse performer next week

The Lyrics Coffeehouse will host Kerri Powers at the Redding Community Center for a Friday night performance on March 3 at 7:30.

The coffeehouse is in its 14th season of offering original music in Redding on the first Friday of every month during the winter.

It features musicians who perform their own original music in an environment conducive to listening.

Residents may bring a bottle of wine, hors d’oeuvres, or a laptop. Admission to the shows is $10 in advance of the shows, or $12 on the night of the show.

Tickets are half-price for seniors and students.

For more information, call 203-938-2551 or visit the Park and Recreation page of the town website, www.townofreddingct.org.

Kerri Powers

Powers started playing professionally in local coffeehouses throughout her native New England, and went on to release several well-received albums in the new millennium, culminating in Faith in the Shadows in 2009.

Two of her songs were later featured on the Fox series “Rescue Me” starring Denis Leary.

After taking time off to get married and raise her young son, she returned to performing, counting among her credits the Boston Folk Festival, Philadelphia Folk Festival, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival, among other prestigious gatherings.

She’s also toured Europe while opening for Canadian singer/songwriter Fred Eaglesmith in the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom.