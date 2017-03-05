The Redding Pilot

JRMS Climate Committee are Say Something winners

By Christopher Burns on March 5, 2017

The John Read Middle School Climate Committee recently received notice that they have been named a runner-up in the 2016 nationwide Say Something Week contest. They won in the category of student spirit, creativity and sustainability. As a result, the school received a Say Something plaque, $500 in Promise Club Seed Money and a mention on Sandy Hook Promise’s social media site. A representative from Sandy Hook Promise presented the plaque and the check to the School Climate Committee on Monday, Feb. 27. The School Climate Committee consists of eighth grade students who want to work to improve the climate and culture of the school community. The advisers to this group are Darlene Wallin and Joy Squitieri.

