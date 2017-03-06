Garage not required for proposed bus depot at Staples

After a long-awaited meeting with the bus company that serves the Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools, it appears a maintenance garage is not necessary for the proposed bus depot on Morehouse Road, at least not for now.

Town officials came to that conclusion after meeting with Dattco representatives recently at the Board of Education Central Office.

In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, school Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran, Easton Board of Education Chairman Jeff Parker, Public Works Director Ed Nagy, interim Finance Director Mike Lagas, and ER9 transportation coordinator Laura Ponzio.

Whether Easton needs to build a school bus depot now that the existing storage and maintenance facility in Bethel is set to close in June 2018 has been a hot topic for the past year.

Several possible sites, including the field behind Samuel Staples Elementary School and Veterans Park at the Helen Keller Middle School campus were considered.

Veterans Park was ruled out because it couldn’t accommodate the number of buses and cars that need to be stored.

Where the depot would be located has now been pretty much settled: The field behind Staples, near the solar farm, is the first choice. Redding officials say that town has no place for it.

Easton would benefit financially in that the town would no longer have to pay $65,000 per year in rent to Bethel and transportation costs. Redding would pay Easton roughly that amount to park its share of the ER9 buses in Easton.

“If we park in another town we are at the mercy of what they want to charge us,” Board of Education Chairman Jeff Parker said. “Not only would we be generating revenue, but we would not be subject to whatever might happen in the future.”

The cost of building a parking lot and small building on-site for the dispatcher and bus drivers to stay in during the day would be amortized quickly, Parker said.

“What we save by not paying rent plus the rent we receive from Redding will very quickly pay for the parking lot and small building and generate a revenue stream that is expected to pay for the parking lot in the first two years,” he said. “The revenue stream going forward puts us in control of a significant expense the town has for transportation of the students.”

The Bethel depot was originally expected to close in June 2017, and the pressure was on to quickly build a new one. But the closing has since been delayed a year.

Between now and June 2018, the town, the ER9 boards of education and Dattco must come up with a solution to accommodate roughly 48 buses overnight and 60 drivers’ cars during school hours. ER9 has a three-year contract with Dattco, which expires in 2019.

“We haven’t decided anything yet, but it appears a maintenance garage is not a necessity,” Dunsby said. “We have the option to take the buses to an alternate place like Bridgeport for repairs.”

A fueling station is still part of the plan. Simple repairs could be done on-site by a technician, Parker said.

Dunsby said they decided at the meeting that Nagy would create a site plan and Lagas would review the financials without the maintenance garage option. The town would have the option of building a garage later on if at all.

Once it has the site plan and financial information, the Board of Selectmen will decide if it wants to go forward. Then the town will have to negotiate the plan with Redding and go to the Planning and Zoning Commission for approval, he said.

Selectman Robert Lessler asked if there had been any discussion of private sites such as a farm, now that a garage is not needed. Choosing another site might help a struggling farmer and would also allow phase two of the solar farm to be built; the bus depot could interfere with it, depending on where on the site it was built.

Dunsby said no one had come forward to offer a farm for the purpose, but they would entertain the idea if someone did. He supports going forward with phase two of the solar farm.

Timing is an issue, since school officials would like to get the project done in the next six months.

Even without the maintenance garage, the bus depot entails “a considerable capital outlay,” Dunsby said. “You don’t just throw gravel and park the buses there.”

The town — rather than a private landowner — will benefit financially if the depot is built at the spot that has been identified behind Staples.

Easton and like towns face a huge financial hit this year and into the future due to the state’s huge deficit.

Parker said he doesn’t think the governor and legislature will abdicate their responsibility to the towns and will do the right thing and take care of programs such as the Teachers’ Retirement Benefit over which the towns have no say.

“If the state has to pass some of this expense back down to the towns, it can mitigate the impact by taking away some of the unfunded mandates it has sent and continues to send,” Parker said. “Most of them have a financial impact in terms of time or money the town must employ to implement them.”