Letter: Board of Finance should listen to residents

To the Editor:

At the Board of Finance’s public hearing on Thursday, March 2, there were two distinct messages.

One came from the Board of Finance, which claimed they heard us.

The other, much louder, came from the voice of the community that actively showed up and begged the Board of Finance to not just hear us, but to listen to us. To listen to everyone: from the longtime residents of the town who no longer have children in school, to the parents of children in our schools, to the education professionals who have developed the budget.

To listen to everyone saying, Put the Redding education budget of $21,002,268 — a 0.35% decrease, as presented by the Board of Education — to the public and voters to decide.

Board of Finance, don’t default on Redding’s commitment to our schools and our community by continuing down the road of arbitrary budget cuts. By listening and maintaining that covenant with our community we can start to rebuild trust.

Carolyn Baker

Redding