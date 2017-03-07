The Redding Pilot

Letter: Board of Finance should listen to residents

March 7, 2017

To the Editor:

At the Board of Finance’s public hearing on Thursday, March 2, there were two distinct messages.

One came from the Board of Finance, which claimed they heard us.

The other, much louder, came from the voice of the community that actively showed up and begged the Board of Finance to not just hear us, but to listen to us. To listen to everyone: from the longtime residents of the town who no longer have children in school, to the parents of children in our schools, to the education professionals who have developed the budget.

To listen to everyone saying, Put the Redding education budget of $21,002,268 — a 0.35% decrease, as presented by the Board of Education — to the public and voters to decide.

Board of Finance, don’t default on Redding’s commitment to our schools and our community by continuing down the road of arbitrary budget cuts. By listening and maintaining that covenant with our community we can start to rebuild trust.

Carolyn Baker

Redding

  • Normnutman

    Dear Board of Finance,

    While you have had to endure recent criticism and angst over the new BoE budget, please put a reduction to a vote. While parents came out for the latest meeting, those in support of a reduction have been vocal for months now. The budget is already overblown as evident by past surpluses. In fact, even with salary increases to the teachers, if the surpluses were removed, the budget would still be lower this year, even before the cuts.

    Many in the town can no longer afford to live in the beautiful town we call home do to increasing tax burden. Please put forth a budget with a decrease as the community will stand behind it. The education will not suffer. Some ancillary programs might, but that is all. There will be no reduction in core classes as those will remain strong. It’s time to make the tough choices, and not just with education, but with the entire budget.

    Barlow was recently ranked a top ten HS. Not too bad at all when all the detractors said the education would suffer last year during the prior year budget process. Why should anyone expect anything less going forward unless the teachers decide not to do their job?

