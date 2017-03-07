The Redding Pilot

Spend a morning at New Pond Farm with a Native American educator

By Redding Pilot on March 7, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Schaghticoke Council, Darlene Kascak.

Adults can learn about Native American lifeways, past and present, on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

This knowledge will be shared during an intriguing walk and talk with an esteemed member of the Schaghticoke Council, Darlene Kascak.

Kascak, who is the education coordinator for the Institute for American Indian Studies, will take us through our encampment and museum and provide new insights into Connecticut’s indigenous people.

At the program’s conclusion, visitors can enjoy a traditional Eastern Woodland Indian luncheon.

This adult program is $20 for New Pond Farm Members and $30 for non-members. This program is being underwritten by the Schroeder Education Fund.

Related posts:

  1. New Pond Farm hosts Harvest Festival in October
  2. Nobel-nominated Native American activist will visit Redding library
  3. New Pond Farm hosts reading of ‘Rumors,’ directed by Nancy Ponturo
  4. Upcoming programs at New Pond Farm — astronomy, reptiles

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Letter: Board of Finance should listen to residents
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress