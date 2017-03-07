Spend a morning at New Pond Farm with a Native American educator

Adults can learn about Native American lifeways, past and present, on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

This knowledge will be shared during an intriguing walk and talk with an esteemed member of the Schaghticoke Council, Darlene Kascak.

Kascak, who is the education coordinator for the Institute for American Indian Studies, will take us through our encampment and museum and provide new insights into Connecticut’s indigenous people.

At the program’s conclusion, visitors can enjoy a traditional Eastern Woodland Indian luncheon.

This adult program is $20 for New Pond Farm Members and $30 for non-members. This program is being underwritten by the Schroeder Education Fund.