Barlow goes bald in hope of breaking $100,000 in donations

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered organization dedicated to raising money for children’s cancer research, will hold one of its signature head-shaving events at Joel Barlow High School on March 13. Students, teachers, and local police will shave their heads to raise money for lifesaving research.

Last year Barlow’s St. Baldrick’s event raised more than $27,000 to fund promising research for childhood cancer. If Barlow meets its $10,000 goal this year, the school community will have donated more than $100,000 to help fund St. Baldrick’s efforts. This is Barlow’s sixth head-shaving event involving more than 200 volunteers, barbers, and “shavees.”

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five won’t survive, and those who do often suffer long-term effects from treatments too harsh for their developing bodies. St. Baldrick’s has believed that kids deserve the chance to be kids — fun-loving, carefree, refreshingly honest, and always a little goofy — and deserve the chance at a future.

That’s why donations raised at events like this have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $200 million to support the development of childhood cancer treatments that are as unique as every kid.

You can sign up as a “shavee” and get an early start to your fund raising, or if you don’t think you will be shaving your head you can still donate to the event or in support of a participating “shavee.”

Visit the St. Baldrick’s website and event home page at stbaldricks.org/events/joelbarlowhs17.

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick’s funds are granted to some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts in the world and to innovative explorers who bring with them the promise of a future free from childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are — and that starts with funding research just for them. Visit StBaldricks.org to help support the best cancer treatments for kids.