Norwalk man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Redding

By Christopher Burns on March 8, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A 56-year old Norwalk man was arrested by Redding police on Thursday, March 2 on three counts of first degree sexual assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and three counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16.

The name of the accused is not being released publicly by Redding Police because the identity of the victim would be compromised by its release, Redding Police Chief Doug Fuchs said Tuesday.

“We are being incredibly guarded to protect the identity of the victim,” he said. “It would be very likely one would know the victim” if the suspect’s name was released.

Fuchs said the assaults were reported by the victim, who is physically unharmed, and were committed in Redding.

This arrest is the result of a month-long investigation.

The suspect was held on $500,000 bond.

