Town and schools make final budget presentations to finance board

Both the boards of Selectmen and Education made a formal presentation of their budgets to the Board of Finance on Thursday, March 2. The Community Center hall where the public hearing was held was completely full of residents eager to understand the budgets.

Both boards presented official budgets to the Board of Finance during the public hearing. The Board of Finance will now decide, in a future meeting, whether to accept the budgets as presented or mandate further reductions.

To begin Thursday’s public hearing, First Selectman Julia Pemberton presented a municipal budget of $14,907,015 for fiscal year 2017-18. This is a 4.3% increase over last fiscal year.

She explained that the large increase in the municipal budget was mainly due to an increase in interest paid on the town’s $20 million in debt for capital projects. This year, that debt will be converted from bond anticipation notes (BANs) to bonds, which are repaid at higher interest rates.

The increase in the town’s budget due to the BAN-to-bond shift will be $620,000.

The increase was initially expected to raise the budget to the tune of $1 million, but the Board of Finance was able to stagger bond repayments to keep the increase in check.

In addition, the town’s medical insurance costs will rise by $151,000 this year, and police union contract agreements will add $66,000 to the budget.

These increases are offset by a number of budget cuts, including $50,000 from the police department — including $40,000 of training — and $84,000 in leased vehicles.

Pemberton warned, however, that this already-large increase does not take into account a possible reduction of state aid. Under a budget proposed by Gov. Dannel Malloy, Redding would lose approximately $500,000 in state aid and be issued a new bill for $1.2 million, payable to the state.

So if the governor’s budget passes the state legislature, the municipal budget could rise to as high as $16.6 million.

However, the state budget is not finalized, so town officials are forced to operate without a clear understanding of how that budget will actually affect the town budget.

Local state representatives and senators have suggested the governor’s proposed budget is too draconian to pass the state legislature, but Pemberton says the town is being cautious in preparing its budget.

“There is no consensus formed about how to deal with this” by other first selectmen and mayors, Pemberton said.

Citing guidance provided by the Connecticut Council of Municipalities — a group that advocates for towns and cities at the state level — Pemberton said “most towns plan to adopt without [considering state reductions in aid], and then adjust later. There’s a belief or hope the legislature will opt for a smaller [reduction in state aid].”

Pemberton said Redding’s town counsel believes it is legal for the town to pass a budget without taking state aid into consideration, and to send out a supplemental tax bill once the state budget is finalized.

Referencing the opinion of town counsel, Pemberton said state statute gives the Board of Selectmen the right to “make a supplementary tax bill if the tax levy from the budget process is not sufficient.”

Schools

Board of Education Chairman Melinda Irwin presented a budget of $21,002,623 for running Redding Elementary School and John Read Middle School in fiscal year 2017-18.

This is a reduction of $72,377 from last year’s budget, and would mark the fourth year in a row that Redding’s education budget has gone negative.

Redding is the only school district included in District Reference Group A — a collection of school districts that perform equally, like Darien, New Canaan, Redding and Weston — that has enacted a series of negative budgets in the last six budget cycles.

In recent years, the Board of Finance has insisted that declining enrollment in the Redding school district should be reflected in a decreasing school budget.

Irwin said their insistence has been reflected in the school system and its budgets over those years.

Irwin illustrated that since 2013 the Redding school system has eliminated 10 full-time teaching positions while enrollment declined 142 students.

The schools’ overall budget has decreased 3.4% during the same time, and Irwin noted that when adjusted for 1.5% annual inflation, the decrease is closer to 7.8%.

“The budget has been responsive to [declining enrollment] in the last four years,” Irwin said.

However, in 2016 enrollment in the schools was higher than expected, and professional estimates suggest that Redding’s school enrollment decline will end next fiscal year, 2018-19.

In order to get the budget to a negative number for the fourth year in a row, the Board of Education was forced to make a number of reductions, including the elimination of two teachers at John Read Middle School, the elimination of the middle school Latin program, and a reduction of music offerings at Redding Elementary School.

So many reductions were required to reach a small reduction because the schools are contractually obligated to increase pay for teachers on a pre-set scale. In Redding’s case, teachers’ raised salaries increased the total budget approximately 2.5% this year.

Nonetheless, Bill Alvarez, the Board of Finance chairman, has made clear during the budget season he believes any town can always find at least $500,000 in reductions in any budget brought forward. And members of the Board of Finance have also regularly pointed to the schools’ end-of-year surplus in fiscal year 2015-16 to suggest they are over-budgeted.

Though Superintendent Dr. Tom McMorran was not in attendance on Thursday, he has previously said he does not agree with the “over-budgeted” logic.

“Because that budget year we ended with unspent funds, [the argument is] we should take whatever number you gave us [that year] and take $400,000 out,” McMorran said.

“I don’t think that’s a logical way to approach your budgeting. There are too many vagaries in that. The budget is an estimate of what we think we need. If we have a mild winter, and not a lot of legal wrangling or need for workmen’s compensation, yeah, you end up with that money.

“I can’t have the clairvoyance to know those kinds of things are going to happen.”

What’s next?

The Board of Finance will vote to accept the budgets as presented or mandate further cuts at its next meeting, which is not yet scheduled.