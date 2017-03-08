Two place at state finals

Two intermediate wrestlers from the Redding Easton Wrestling Club (REWC) placed in the state wrestling championships on Feb. 26. Scott Romano and Kaden Holub were two of six wrestlers who qualified for the state competition, the most the REWC has ever had.

The REWC sent three wrestlers to the tournament in the Intermediate division. Romano wrestled in the 95 pound weight class, Holub and Berkley Hansen both competed in the 70 pound weight class.

Hansen drew two tough early matches. She was eliminated by top qualifier Lincoln Carlson, who finished third in the state.

Holub started the tournament strong with a first round pin at 1:28, and an overtime win in his second round. In the quarterfinals he was defeated by eventual state champ Carlo Tucci. Holub continued to wrestle and secured himself a sixth place finish in his weight class.

Romano also started strong with a pin in 52 seconds in his first match. In the quarterfinals he faced top-seeded and eventual state champ Dylan Warner from the Killingly League, losing a close 3-2 match.

Romano gained momentum in his third match where he pinned his opponent in 1:46. In the bronze medal round he defeated Jacob Fields from the Norwalk Mad Bulls in an 8-4 major decision.

REWC also had three wrestlers compete in the novice division: Jack Gilbert, Joey Bonanno and Luke Bonanno. Each of these first year wrestlers made it to states and wrestled top-seeded qualifiers in very tough matches.