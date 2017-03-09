Two finish in top 10

For two members of the Joel Barlow High boys indoor track team, the season would continue.

Seniors Ben Ruffing and Michael Bortolot both placed 10th in their respective races at the New England championships at the Reggie Lewis Track and Field Center in Boston on March 4.

Both qualified by finishing in the top six places at the state meets. Typically there are 36 entrants in each event at New Englands.

Ruffing finished 10th in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 2:34. He got off to a good start but could not hold his position late in the race, but he did finish 10th in a closely packed field. The meet marked the conclusion of Ruffing’s indoor Barlow career, and his personal best of 2:33.67 remains the Barlow record in the event.

Bortolot also finished 10th, in the mile race, with a time of 4:22, a personal record. The race was more strategic, with several runners positioning themselves in the front back. Bortolot ran at the back of the lead group and held his position.

Since the meet does not include pole vaulting, Barlow senior Milan Spisek, the state indoor champ, did not compete. He will, however, compete at the New Balance Indoor Nationals at the Armory in New York City, to be held in mid-March.