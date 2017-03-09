Hitting the slopes was a challenge in itself for the Joel Barlow High ski teams at the State Open race.

Going to Mount Southington last week, the Falcons had to deal with less than ideal conditions due to the warmer than usual weather. Many teams had at least one skier fall while trying to complete the course, which was soft, wet and had huge ruts.

In fact, because of deteriorating course conditions, the boys race canceled the second runs. Instead, each skier’s first run was counted twice. With a team time of 342.22 seconds, the Falcons were ninth in a field of 13 on Thursday, March 2.

Fairfield Prep was the winner with 311.04. Brunswick was runner-up with 314.62 and Greenwich was third with 319.72.

Only one Barlow skier finished in the top 20. Scott Candee’s 52.14 put him 14th overall.

Next was Robert Hebner with a 55.90, which put him at 55. Two places later was Spencer Katzmann with a 56.24.

Robert Hooker posted a 58.00, good for 75. Barlow’s next three skiers all had times within a span of 0.75 second.

Taking 85th, Christian Perry posted a 59.90. Completing the scoring for the team, Chris Remmell was 87th in 60.04.

Also skiing for Barlow, Jack Eskeland was 90th in 60.64. Right behind him was Dennis Canada in 60.76. Bastian Amstutz was 96th in 61.80.

In the girls race, the Falcons took two runs. For most the second was slower than the first, as they finished seventh with a 366.61.

Fairfield won with a 334.94. Second went to Greenwich in 343.80 and Staples was third in 344.46.

Barlow’s fastest time came courtesy of Rebecca Candee. A 54.06 put her sixth and earned her All-State recognition.

Kacey Hartmann had an 81.81, good for 34th. In 39th was Sarah Chlodnicki with a 60.09.

Next was Katelyn Kuczmarski in 59th with a 63.86, 0.02 second ahead of Greenwich’s Caitlyn Hone.

Eva Fenningdorf was 65th in 64.87. Two places later was Madigan Stichter in 64.92 to complete the scoring for Barlow.

Right behind her was Samantha Katzmann in 65.84. Caroline Doyle was also in the race, finishing 73rd in 67.83.