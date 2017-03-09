Snow could make messy Friday commute

Data continues to solidify around the likelihood of a late winter snowstorm for late Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10.

Dr. Thomas McMorran, Easton, Redding and Region 9 superintendent, said he would hold a conference call at 4:25 a.m. about whether to delay or close the Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools on Friday.

“Given the time of the year and the uncertainties with spring storms, I am not recommending any decisions being made or announced tonight,” McMorran said.

The meteorologist who forecasts weather for the ER9 schools said it looks likely to be a significant impact to the morning commuting period given the likelihood of the snow beginning before daybreak and significant snowfall rates continuing through 10 or 11 a.m., according to McMorran.

Total nighttime snow accumulation of one to two inches is possible, according to the National Weather Service. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

On Friday, snow will be mainly before 11 a.m. with patchy fog before 2 p.m. and a high near 36. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible, according to the weather service.

