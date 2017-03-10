Alert: ER9 schools closed Friday, March 10

The decision has been made to close school all Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools today due to the snowstorm. School offices and Central Office will open later this morning.

The Easton Senior Center will also be closed.

Drivers are reminded to stay of the roads if possible and to use extreme caution if they have to drive today.

