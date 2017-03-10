The Redding Pilot

Alert: ER9 schools closed Friday, March 10

The decision has been made to close school all Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools today due to the snowstorm. School offices and Central Office will open later this morning.

The Easton Senior Center will also be closed.

Drivers are reminded to stay of the roads if possible and to use extreme caution if they have to drive today.

For weather updates and local business closings, check back in often at EastonCourier.com and TheReddingPilot.com.

Send us your snow photos and video! Send your delays and and cancellations. Send them to [email protected] or [email protected]

HAN Network will be providing traffic updates and regional coverage. To watch those, go to live.han.network

