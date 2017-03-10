Barlow debate team finishes season in Darien

This Saturday, March 4, was a good day for Joel Barlow High School at the Darien regional debate tournament.

The team finished its regular season in the Connecticut Debate Association arguing over new rules limiting borrowing for college.

For the varsity team, Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin was the third-place varsity speaker, and she and Melani Zuckerman were the third-place varsity team.

Emma Thomas and Christine Tong were also unbeaten in varsity, finishing fifth.

In the novice division, Charlotte Bridwell and Zachary Shortt were the second-place team.

And all 22 of the speakers on Barlow’s roster won at least one round, with the majority going 2-1 for the day.

State finals

In all, 18 Barlow speakers will advance to state finals, including seniors Gabby Colangelo, co-captain Bryan Coppinger, Emma Thomas, Jenna Thoretz, Joe Laske, Max Matejka, and Che O’Brien-Pappalardo, and juniors Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin, Melani Zuckerman, co-captain Elizabeth Hayman, Niki Edupuganti, and Ella Chen.

Six novices will advance, including sophomores Nate Laske, Benny Viselli and Charlotte Bridwell, along with freshmen Greg Coleman, Liam Feltman and Zach Shortt.