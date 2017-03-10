Emmett Phinney: A new farmer joins New Pond Farm

Emmett Phinney, the new assistant farm manager of New Pond Farm, joined the nonprofit this past November. As assistant farm manager, Phinney is responsible for maintaining the farm and all its functions alongside the farm manager, Mike Murray.

Born and raised in Huntington, Long Island, Phinney did environmental studies at Stony Brook University, but it wasn’t until after his undergraduate career that he learned more about farming.

As he walked around the farm with a Pilot reporter, Phinney explained that where he grew up, “there weren’t a whole lot of farms close to me, so I guess I didn’t know what I was missing, or maybe I would have pursued it earlier. But I started learning a lot more about farming after college just for my own curiosity.”

While beginning to indulge his own interest in farming after college, Phinney worked at a fish market and then spent a year working a nine-to-five office job, where he quickly realized this lifestyle was not for him.

“I really needed to be outside, and I enjoy feeling physically tired after a day’s work. I’m an old soul, I guess,” he said.

This realization took Phinney to a farm in West Virginia. “I just kinda said ‘Screw it’ one day and I quit my job and moved to West Virginia,” he said, and now here to Redding.

Phinney was interested in the fact that New Pond is a nonprofit farm, as the first farm he worked at was for-profit.

When asked what the difference was between non- and for-profit farming, he said it is hard to explain.

“Yeah, there’s definitely a difference. I think it’s hard to say exactly what the difference is — it’s a lot of work either way, but there’s less of that day-to-day pressure of making every single second of every single minute count,” he said.

“And I think we have much nicer tractors than what we’d have if we were for-profit, which is a luxury, because I came from using all vintage tractors in West Virginia, little things.”

A passion for the outdoors and the importance of eating well (locally and naturally) is what drives Phinney toward this kind of work.

“I’ve really loved to cook ever since I was a little kid, and I’ve always loved gardening,” he said.

He’s responsible for the vegetable garden at New Pond, which he said he is looking forward to maintaining.

“The other farm I worked at was an organic vegetable farm, so yes, I am excited to be doing the veggie garden here. We use the veggies for the Harvest Dinner in September. But I also came here to round out my knowledge of farm work with the livestock.”

His passion for the work was evident as he walked the property on Monday, pointing out the newest calf to join the farm, the maple trees they tap for syrup, and his beloved vegetable garden.

When asked about his favorite part of New Pond, he said, “Interacting with the public is definitely my favorite part.

“The last farm I worked at was not open to the public, and I think it’s cool to see how excited people are when they visit. My favorite thing to do myself is to learn, and I love to share those kinds of experiences.”