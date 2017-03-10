The Redding Pilot

Girls basketball: Falcons finish in second round

By Rocco Valluzzo on March 10, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Scotland Davis scored a point in a state Class L tournament second-round game against RHAM. Barlow lost 65-43. — File photo

Speed was enough to keep up with height only for so long for the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team.

Visiting RHAM of Hebron in the second round of the state Class L tournament,  the 12th-seeded Falcons used their quickness to stay within striking distance for the first half. But fifth-seeded RHAM’s height proved to be too much for the Falcons in the second half, as the hosts pulled ahead for a 65-43 win on Thursday, March. 2

At first, Barlow’s speed caused RHAM some problems as they managed some easy baskets in transition. The Falcons also broke RHAM’s press defense to score, trailing only 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter both teams settled in to a half-court game . RHAM’s two 5′ 11″ post players caused problems for Barlow  defensively. It countered their height with speed again as numerous Barlow players got into the paint and create offense or get fouled. At halftime the visitors were down by four (27-23).

RHAM had a big third quarter in large part to its size inside and the foul trouble the Falcons picked up trying to guard it.

Shannon Gilbert led Barlow 15 points in her final high school game from the line Lily Taeuber who was also playing her final high school game, had 12 (one three-pointer) and went nine for 12 from the foul line.

Emma Scavo finished her last high school game with four. Annie Tamallanca had one three-pointer. Julia Mullin also had three, points as did Kinsey Colby (one three-pointer). Scotland Davis had two points and Julia Shapiro rounded out the scoring with one point.

Barlow finished the season at 12-11.

“We had a some really good games this year, a couple of heartbreaking overtime lossses, as well as big wins over Newtown and Hillhouse,” said Barlow head coach Joe Carollo. “Night in and Night out we competed with everyone. I am very proud of the path our three seniors helped create since their freshman year. We will miss all of them.”

