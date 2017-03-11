$2,000 Garden Club scholarship is available

This year the Redding Garden Club is continuing its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton’s years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. Clinton was a charter member of the Redding Garden Club, and was well known for her knowledge of horticulture and floral design which she was willing to share with others.

The scholarship program awards up to $2,000 for the academic year to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of Redding and who are beginning or continuing their studies in the field of agriculture, horticulture, environmental sciences, forestry, landscape or floral design, conservation, or related areas.

Applicants must be high school seniors, current college students or adult learners who are about to major or are majoring in one of the aforementioned fields or else participating in an adult learning program such as the Master Gardener Program or other gardening or landscaping certification program.

Applications are available at the Joel Barlow High School guidance office, the Mark Twain Library, Redding Town Hall, and online at www.reddinggardenclub.org.

The completed application, an essay and a letter of recommendation should be returned by April 8 to Nita Alarcon, 15 Granite Ridge Road, West Redding CT 06896.

