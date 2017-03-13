The Redding Pilot

All the real estate that sold in Redding in February

By Redding Pilot on March 13, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The following home sales were recorded in Redding in February, 2017.

23 Goodsell Hill Road: Drac LLC to Sarah Elizabeth & Christian Ebermayer, $665,000.

22 Woodland Drive: Mary E. Lindardos to Julianne M. Wilson, $305,000.

3 Long Wall Road: Estate of Evelyn F. Haines to Kinswomen LLC, $220,000.

3 Kimberly Drive: James J. Cahill, Jr. & Donna M. Cahill to Heidi & Julio Bonilla, $765,000.

50 Sport Hill Road: William & Sherry Schultz to Erica Evans & Edwin Eugene Evans, III, $640,000.

356 Black Rock Turnpike: Kimberly A. Clemenza to Robert A. & Kimberly A. Clemenza, no consideration.

17 Wayside Lane: Paula E. Johnson to Melanie D. Ough, no consideration.

190 Redding Road: CitiMortgage Inc to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc. to Frank & Amanda D’Alessandro, $400,000.

34 Mountain Road: Estate of Rose M. Natale to Antonio Garcia & Angela Gehlen, $45,000.

111 Sunset Hill Road: Helen Takas Falls to Dawn Falls, no consideration.

8 Putnam Hill Drive: Frederick J. & Yukiyo H. Aley to Charles Secrease & Erin B. Williams, $655,000.

736 Redding Road, August & Rosann D’Aureli to Joanna M. Horodyska & Rafal Kipsza, $465,000.

6 John Applegate Road: Judson S. Potter to Lisa B. A. Potter, no consideration.

23 Simpaug Turnpike: Eugene W. Vaughn to James Kirk Langer, $155,000.

97 Hopewell Woods Road: Mark C. & Laura A. Hoeing to Wesley & Jessica Bydlak, $550,000.

