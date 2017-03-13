Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools closed on Tuesday, March 14

Based on meteorology reports, the Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools will be closed for Tuesday, March 14. This will be a total school closing.

School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran is also canceling the early release for professional development on Wednesday because he cannot know at this point if school on Wednesday will require a delay or cancellation. This means the students will have a regular school day with regular dismissal times unless the weather requires further adjustments.

Therefore, the schools will be closed on Tuesday, and Wednesday will not have an early dismissal for professional development.

“If the weather requires either a delayed opening, early dismissal or cancellation for Wednesday, we will make that decision on Tuesday or Wednesday,” McMorran said.