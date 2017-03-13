JLEFC hosts Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk at Beardsley Zoo

The Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County will host its third annual 5K Run/Walk fund-raiser on Sunday, April 2, at 9 a.m., at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport. The race is being directed by Marty Schaivone of MS Running Productions. To register or to support the JLEFC, visit jlefc.org.

The Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk is being supported by presenting sponsors, Pullman & Comley, LLC, People’s United Bank. Additional sponsors include Star 99, Sound Runner, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Moffly Media, Children’s Therapy and Learning Center, Fidelity Investments, Rudy’s Executive Transportation, Henry C. Reid, and Kidville.

This family-friendly 5K welcomes runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. This year’s racecourse takes participants inside Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo and finishes near the historic carousel. The morning also will feature a children’s fun run, family entertainment and snacks, a free pass to the zoo upon completion of the race, and commemorative awards.

Funds raised by the Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk support the League’s mission and its projects including Leaguers Building Readers, Healthy Families dinner series (a joint venture with The Center for Family Justice, the Bridgeport YMCA and Norma Pfriem Urban Outreach), Cook & Feed for Friends in Need (providing 100 meals to Operation Hope per month), and their partnership with Thomas Hooker School. A portion of the proceeds raised by the race will be donated to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our largest fund-raiser at the zoo for the first time. We have had a wonderful relationship with the zoo since the 1960s and we are grateful to them for their support,” said JLEFC president Patricia Boyd. “We look forward to a great turnout.”

The Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County supports the following communities: Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Newtown, Redding, Shelton, Southport, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, and Westport. It is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. League membership dues, foundation and corporate grants and other revenue producing efforts support all JLEFC programs. The group’s purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.