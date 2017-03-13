Lauretti announces he’ll announce run for governor

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti will once again run for governor of Connecticut, he said during a live HAN Network broadcast Monday morning. The longtime Shelton mayor said he will make a formal announcement in April.

While Lauretti was discussing the effects of Gov. Dannel Malloy’s municipal aid cuts, he said there will be no exploratory phase in his 2018 campaign for governor.

“I will be filing paperwork for the office of governor,” said Lauretti during a segment recorded for HAN Network’s CT Pulse show. “There’s nothing for me to explore a this point like some other folks.”

Lauretti said he got involved in public office because he thought he could make a difference and he plans to make that difference by reversing the toll of Malloy’s administration through similar tactics he’s implemented in Shelton.

“We are a community that’s thriving and growing. We haven’t raised taxes in eight years and why is that? Because we’ve been responsible and we’ve stood up to the public and said, ‘No we’re not doing that but here’s what we’re going to do.’ And we’ve gotten results,” said Lauretti.

The segment was also broadcast on HAN Network’s Facebook Live stream. It will be replayed during CT Pulse’s regular Wednesday airing at 12:30 p.m. at HAN.Network. CT Pulse is hosted by former Herald editor Kate Czaplinski and HAN’s Josh Fisher.

With more than 1,500 businesses located in Shelton and nearly 25,000 people coming into the city for work each day, Lauretti said the city has become an “employment hub.”

The city’s mayor of 26 years avoided sharing any specific plans that he would be use to address the state’s deficit, but mentioned the importance of controlling the cost of living and offering tax incentives to keep companies in Connecticut. He added that there is no easy fix and there will be some “pain and suffering” during the process.

“If you have to pay businesses to stay here, something’s wrong. We haven’t given one tax incentive in 26 years to get companies to stay here,” said Lauretti. “Yet, we had two big major companies move in from a couple miles away. One is Unilever and the other is United Health care. You have to ask yourself why would they move five miles away to come into your community?”

Lauretti said big businesses are choosing Shelton as their new home because it has become predictable, stable, and affordable for residents with a good quality of life.