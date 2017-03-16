Joel Barlow High seniors Milan Spisek, left, and Mike Bortolot were recipients of All-State First Team Awards for indoor track and field by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association at its award banquet on March 9. Spisek also went on to compete at the New Balance National Championships two days later, placing 23rd out of 42 competitors from across the country with a vault of 14’ 9.5”.
