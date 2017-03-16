Lacrosse dinner is March 25

The third annual Redding-Easton Lacrosse (RELAX)/Barlow lacrosse dinner and auction is Saturday, March 25, at the Easton Community Center at 7 p.m. The adults-only event will feature an evening of fun, laughter, food, and music while raising money for the two organizations.

In order for RELAX to keep player registration fees reasonable, it relies on fund raising and donations. There are a number of expenses inherent in running the program that quickly add up: league and organization fees, insurance, team equipment, field lining and maintenance, field rentals, officials, tournaments, and coach stipends. RELAX also funds its scholarship program through donations.

At Joel Barlow High, the boys and girls lacrosse programs are not fully funded by the Board of Education. Money is needed to offset the cost of uniforms, coaches, equipment, supplies, and buses.

The evening will include dinner and auctions (silent and live). Beer, wine and soft drinks will be supplied.

For more information, visit https://leagueathletics.com/Page.asp?n=129117&org=re-lax.org.