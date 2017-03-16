The Redding Pilot

Lacrosse dinner is March 25

By Redding Pilot on March 16, 2017 in High School Sports, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The third annual Redding-Easton Lacrosse (RELAX)/Barlow lacrosse dinner and auction is Saturday, March 25, at the Easton Community Center at 7 p.m. The adults-only event will feature an evening of fun, laughter, food, and music while raising money for the two organizations.  

In order for RELAX to keep player registration fees reasonable, it relies on fund raising and donations. There are a number of expenses inherent in running the program that quickly add up: league and organization fees, insurance, team equipment, field lining and maintenance, field rentals, officials, tournaments, and coach stipends. RELAX also funds its scholarship program through donations.

At Joel Barlow High, the boys and girls lacrosse programs are not fully funded by the Board of Education. Money is needed to offset the cost of uniforms, coaches, equipment, supplies, and buses.  

The evening will include dinner and auctions (silent and live). Beer, wine and soft drinks will be supplied.

For more information, visit https://leagueathletics.com/Page.asp?n=129117&org=re-lax.org.

Related posts:

  1. District runners-up
  2. Repeat champs
  3. Scoop it up
  4. Hall of Fame dinner is Nov. 8 at Tashua Knolls

Tags: ,

Previous Post Scales & friends will bring the magic on March 18 Next Post All-State
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress