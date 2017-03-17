‘Mark Twain,’ himself, will visit the library on March 25

In 1767, the Connecticut General Assembly incorporated Redding as a town. What originally started as the homestead of the John Read family had grown into a busy farm settlement with over 1000 residents. 250 years later, Redding is celebrating this important anniversary — the sestercentennial — and the library is proud to be kicking it off in fitting style.

On Saturday, March 25, Mark Twain is returning to town. Internationally recognized actor and famed Twain performer Gavin Wilson will hold court in ‘his’ library, regaling the audience ‘in person’ with some of Twain’s witty stories and wry observations — as relevant today as when he first penned them.

The performance, “Mark Twain: Reminiscences and Other Lies,” begins at 7:30 p.m. A reception honoring Wilson will follow the program. Admission is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the library or online at www.marktwainlibrary.org. For more information, call 203-938-2545.

Gavin Wilson

Mark Twain will return to his library through the celebrated talents of Wilson, who lives in Bermuda.

Trained at the BBC in London he has had a wide-ranging stage career, but in 1985 when he saw the consummate portrayal of Twain by Academy Award nominated actor Hal Holbrook, his interest in the author was sparked. As he began to study Twain, Mr. Wilson “became enthralled with the writer’s signature combination of wit and wisdom and the timelessness of his observations on almost every topic imaginable,” a library press release says.

This kinship grew into a one-man show that Wilson has been performing for two decades, both in Bermuda and internationally.

Seating for the performance is limited. Proceeds from the performance will go to the library’s operating budget.