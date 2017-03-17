Yankee Doodle Circus coming to Joel Barlow High School

The circus is back in town for a third consecutive year. The Yankee Doodle Circus will perform on Sunday, March 26, at 1 and 4 p.m. at Joel Barlow High School, 100 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding.

This year’s brand new show will feature stars of the Moscow State Circus, including acrobatics, jugglers, unicycle experts, magicians and more. It is an inexpensive day of family fun close to home.

Presale tickets cost $18 for one adult and include two free children. Tickets can be purchased online at GetCircusTickets.com. For more information, email Jim DeVoto at [email protected]