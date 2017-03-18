The Redding Pilot

Park & Rec offers adult tennis courses this spring

By Redding Pilot on March 18, 2017

Redding Park and Recreation’s tennis lessons for adults begin this year on Monday, March 22, and are held at the tennis courts across the drive from the Redding Elementary School.

The programs include:

Beginners and advanced beginners — This course is taught by Cat Pavel on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. It begins on Tuesday, March 28 and continues through May 2. The cost is $108 per person.

New to tennis — Glen Englander teaches this ‘new to tennis’ course, which runs from Wednesday, March 22 to April 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. The Cost is $72 per person

Advanced beginners and intermediates — On Wednesdays, Englander will also teach advanced beginners and intermediates from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost will be $72 per person.

Seniors — Also on Wednesdays, Englander will teach tennis for seniors (those 55 and older). This course takes place from noon to 1 p.m. and costs $72 per person.

Intermediates and advanced intermediates — Cat Pavel will teach an advanced class on Thursdays from March 30 to May 4. It will run from 12:30 to 2 and costs $108 per person.

