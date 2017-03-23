Barlow is fourth in New England

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, the Joel Barlow High cheerleaders had a certain theme in mind — “One Dream, One Team.”

That theme was worn on team T-shirts, incorporated into the music they used during the routine and the cheers they performed, and even printed on the competition bows worn atop their heads.

In the fall and winter, the team was on the sidelines cheering for football and basketball, but the 15-member cheer competition team has its own season, which ran for 12 consecutive weeks, from mid-January through mid-March.

The one dream of the team has been to win the South-West Conference championships for the first time, to place among the top teams in the state Class L competition, and finally, to make it to the New England championships. They never lost focus on their goals, accomplishing all of them within a span of six weeks, and completed the most successful season in Joel Barlow cheer’s history.

“I have never seen a more cohesive group of girls who were so motivating toward each other,” said Barlow head coach Jamie Wallace. “From last April they all had their eyes on winning, and we knew with the group dynamic that they had they were more than capable of achieving that.”

Totaling 172.5 points, Barlow won its first SWC crown on Feb. 4. Before moving on to states and regionals, it also won the Winter Cheer Challenge in Fairfield and the New England Cheerleading Association championship in East Haven.

Barlow went on to place in its remaining competitions, including the Class L championship on March 4. Having placed fifth last year, the girls hoped to place among the top three and qualify for the New England championships.

Scoring 161.9 points, the Falcons were second only to Lauralton Hall (164.9) for their best finish at the competition, and it marked only the second time they finished in the top three. In addition, senior Rita Gordon and freshman Samantha Romaniello were named to the All-State team for Class L.

By finishing in the top six in Class L, Barlow also qualified for the State Open on March 11, taking 10th among teams from five different divisions. The following weekend brought it to the New England championships in Providence, R.I., on March 18, where the top teams from six states were represented by 14 teams.

The team again showed its determination, poise and skill and pulled off a difficult routine to finish in fourth place with a score of 167.7 (and the top ranking among all the Connecticut teams in its division) behind three Massachusetts teams.

Whitman-Hanson Regional High was the winner with 195.4. North Attleboro was runner-up with 188 and Shawsheen was third with 179.7

Lauralton Hall tied for seventh at 163 and Stratford came in 13th with 144.8.

“Currently we have six juniors, and they have big shoes to fill for next year, but I have no doubt in my mind that they will have yet another successful season,” said Wallace.