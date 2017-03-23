Board of Finance offers additional comment session on Monday

Citing “an unprecedented number of variables and challenges in this budget cycle,” the Board of Finance will allow more comment on the proposed 2017-18 budget at its regular monthly meeting, on Monday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m.

“We are beginning our regular monthly Board of Finance meeting on March 27 at 7:30 p.m with a carryover discussion from the budget hearing we held on March 2,” Chairman William Alvarez wrote in an email. “I, as well as the rest of the Board of Finance, would like to hear from as many Redding voters as possible regarding this year’s budget. As you may have read, we are faced with significant reductions in direct state funding, as well as assuming a portion of the teachers’ retirement pension, normally paid by the state. Decreased state support, coupled with the requests of the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education, could result in a very large tax increase this year. Our town has limited resources, and the Board of Finance wants to balance the budget in the best interest of all Redding residents. If you have a view, please attend the BOF meeting at Town Hall and let us know how you feel.”