Some familiar competitors awaited the Joel Barlow High boys swim team at the state Class M championships.

The Falcons were one of six South-West Conference teams taking part in the event last Thursday, March 16. Among them they placed fourth and 12th overall in a field of 22 with 188 points at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

South-West Conference runner-up Weston, which previously competed in Class S, was the winner with 672. Notre Dame of West Haven was runner-up with 529 and Hand of Madison was third with 472.

Barlow took just seven swimmers to the meet. Although it did not have entries in each event it did earn points in most of those in which it competed.

Barlow’s first points came in the 200-yard medley relay at the start of the meet. Combining to finish in 1:48.20, Max Nonnenmacher, Andrew Yu, Phil Gombos and Jake Bernard were ninth overall.

All took part in a number of events. Nonnenmacher represented Barlow in the 200 free, finishing 24th in 1:56.84.

For the 200 individual medley, the Falcons had Yu finish 10th in 2:04.37, beating Hand’s Dan Chen by 0.34 second. The Falcons’ best finish was in the 50 free, as Phil Gombos was fifth in 22.90, 0.03 second ahead of New Fairfield’s Charles Ledda.

Gombos also competed in the 100 free, taking 10th in 50.91. Going the distance in the 500 free, Nonnenmacher was eighth in 5:01.65.

Barlow had the same combination of swimmers in the 200 free relay as it did in the 200 medley relay. Phil Gombos, Bernard, Nonnenmacher and Yu combined for a 1:37.25 to take 10th, 0.11 second ahead of New Fairfield.

Cracking the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke, Yu was seventh in 1:02.06. The final event of the season for the Falcons was the 400 free relay. Alex Goncalves, James Gombos, Connor Frederickson and Bernard posted a time of 3:52.90, beating their seed time by more than two seconds and also scoring 18th overall.